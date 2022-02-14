Date :Monday, February 14th, 2022 | Time : 06:31 |ID: 250464 | Print

Ukrainian woman converts to Islam in Yasuj, Iran

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A Christian woman from Kiev, Ukraine, converted to Islam in Yasuj, the capital of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province.

“Laylia Hichak” converted to Islam in the office of the Friday prayer leader of Yasuj, “Hujjatol-Islam Seyyed Nasir Hosseini,” and became a Muslim. The 20-year-old Ukrainian who was studying dentistry at the University of Kiev in Ukraine when she met “Nima Derakhshandeh” from Yasuj.

This Ukrainian became interested in the Islamic Hijab and came to Iran after her marriage. She converted to Islam because she considered Islam to be a complete religion and has been interested in Islamic traditions.

You might also like
Photos: Promoting the religion of Islam in Ukraine
Ukrainians Compete in Memorization of Quran
Transformation of a church into a Mosque in the city of Sevastopol, Ukraine
Photos: Colombian lady converted to Islam at Hazrat Masoumah's (SA) holy shrine
Ukrainian translation of Quran in Braille unveiled in Ukraine
Trump impeachment inquiry sent to Pentagon by House Democrats
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *