Afghan Human Rights Activist: Taliban & ISIS organized 48 cases of Shia and Hazara killings

SHAFAQNA– “According to our human right institution’s investigations which was sent to International Criminal Court, only during the last seven years of the former republic system, 48 cases of organized killings of Shias and Hazaras were recorded that resulted in deaths and injuries of more than 3,400 civilians in Afghanistan. Affiliated forces with Taliban and ISIS were the main perpetrators of these crimes,” an Afghan Human Rights Activist said.

Several members of a human rights group who were working with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Taliban’s crimes against Hazaras and Shias, are facing death threats. The unknown authority of this human rights organization, who requested anonymity, said in an interview with Shafaqna News Agency of Afghanistan: “Regarding the severity of specific assaults on Hazaras and Shias, extensive attacks, victims’ high death toll, inefficiency of the judicial and security system of the former government, exploitation of killings of Hazaras for reclaiming political positions by the involved parties, we decided to achieve justice for Hazara and Shia victims in Afghanistan through the international criminal law mechanisms.

To this end, we have documented numerous crimes [by Taliban and ISIS] and formally registered the cases in the International Criminal Court (ICC) and also filed a lawsuit on behalf of the victims’ families. Accordingly, we have so far formally filed five cases of widespread crimes by the Taliban and ISIS in the International Criminal Court.”

Regarding the Taliban’s obsessive focus on the activities of human rights organizations, he said: “Taliban, as a terrorist group and ethnical-religious extremists, have brutally massacred the defenceless people of Afghanistan, especially the Hazaras and Shias, for years without accountability. Now, in addition to the crisis of legitimacy, Taliban are facing with the case of prosecution of their crimes in the International Criminal Court, they are severely punishing institutions and individuals who have acted against them and intend to seek revenge.

As our organization’s recent investigation about the Taliban’s war crimes and crimes against humanity in Daikundi Province, a number of our local colleagues were arrested and beaten, but I managed to escape. Taliban forces forced the detainees to reveal my identity and whereabouts, but despite their attack to my place, they could not find and arrest me. Now, I am a wanted person by the Taliban and forced to live in secret because of their threats.”

Regarding the Taliban’s threats against him and his activities, he said: “The Taliban labelled me and my colleagues ‘infidels’ spies’ and called our activities a betrayal of their system (The Islamic Emirate of Taliban), We have received death threats from them. They also blocked my office and my bank account.”

“Although we were threatened at the end of the former system, but now we are in immediate, imminent dangers,” The human rights activist noted. “In addition to my human rights activities, I was a civil servant in the former system, and this has made my situation more dangerous.”

“The Taliban is still a terrorist group and has not changed its political and ideological approach,” he asserted. “General amnesty is also a hallow promise that has been violated many times. Nobody should expect fulfillment of the promise from the terrorists who have the blood of innocent people on their hands for years and massacred the old and the young of this nation. The terrorists never keep any promise.”

The human rights activist said: “Unfortunately, so far, my requests from those international organizations and governments supporting human rights defenders to move me to a safe place have remained unanswered. This is because governments that support human rights defenders, even, treat human rights and the activists with a biased view in favor of particular political aims. That is, they consider only individuals who have collaborated with governmental or non-governmental institutions or who have a significant political importance for their government.

This logic of theirs is quite shameful. However, our institution was independent, and especially in the case of the Afghan Shia litigation in The Hague Court, it was the only organization from Afghanistan. We sued the criminals in the International Criminal Court on behalf of the victims, independently and on our own budget, without receiving any financial aids, human resources, scientific or technical assistance from foreigners. In other words, we were not an institution working for foreigners’ projects”

He described Afghanistan’s Hazara and Shia minorities as victims of extremism and ethnic prejudice throughout the history. “according to our human right institution’s investigations which was sent to International Criminal Court, only during the last seven years of the former republic system, 48 cases of organized killings of Shias and Hazaras were recorded that resulted in deaths and injuries of more than 3,400 civilians.

Affiliated forces with Taliban and ISIS were the main perpetrators of these crimes. The number of Afghan Shia victims is definitely much higher than these figures, as the exact number of Hazaras were killed in remote villages or transportation routes such as Jalrez Valley known as Death Valley or other routes is unavailable and it requires more extensive, detailed investigation.” He asserted.

He expressed grave concern about his current situation with a number of his colleagues in Afghanistan, and called on the international community, international organizations and countries supporting human rights to take immediate action to relocate them to a safe place.

He stressed: “I hope that the international community will take appropriate action against the recognition of a terrorist group and consider the implementation of transitional justice as one of the main preconditions of the international community to recognize the Taliban. The Taliban, whether recognized or not, have a significant responsibility as the legal representative of the Hazara victims, and I will defend them with honesty in the International Criminal Court and will continue my legal battle with the Taliban and ISIS criminals.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

Read more from Shafaqna: