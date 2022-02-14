“Al-Aqsa Mosque cannot be divided temporally and spatially”: Sheikh Sabri

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Ekrima Sabri has emphasized that Palestinians will never allow Israel to divide al-Aqsa Mosque temporally and spatially.

Having stated that temporal division means specifying certain times for Jewish presence in Haram esh-Sharif and prohibition of presence of Muslims at that times, Sabri had emphasized that this issue will never be realized.

Regarding spatial division, he pointed out that Israel intends to specify one part of al-Aqsa Mosque to Jewish especially the east side of the mosque and Bab al-Rahma.

The preacher of Al-Aqsa mosque added that the Israel’s plans will be defeated through awareness of al-Quds residents and their defense and the youth have already been able to defeat Israel’s projects with the aim of Judaization of Jerusalem.

Also, Sheikh Sabri recalled that Israel has besieged al-Quds and prevents Palestinians to enter it and this city is faced with serious threats despite military barriers and confiscation of lands and Israelization of instructions.

Moreover, he recalled that Israel misuses the clauses of the Oslo Accords for Judaization of the city and changing the nature of Jerusalem.

He also stressed that Arabs and Muslims should understand the importance of al-Aqsa Mosque in their belief and they should know that Jerusalem is like Mecca and Medina and does not just belong to Palestinians.

Previously, Sheikh Sabri warned that the Israeli regime has been seeking to dominate Haram esh-Sharif for years and has now taken advantage of the negligence of Arab and Islamic countries. He called on all Arab and Islamic countries to put pressure on Israel and preserve the sanctity of the place of Miraj of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Persian Version

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.