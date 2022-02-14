https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/1-31-1.jpg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-14 14:58:512022-02-14 17:26:52Unveiling of the second minaret of Imam Ali (AS) shrine +photos
Unveiling of the second minaret of Imam Ali (AS) shrine +photos
SHAFAQNA – The inauguration ceremony of the second minaret of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) was held today (Monday) in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.
The ceremony was attended by the Board of Trustees of the Holy Thresholds and a large number of people from Najaf and Karbala.
This news is translated by Shafaqna English.
