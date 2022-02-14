Date :Monday, February 14th, 2022 | Time : 14:58 |ID: 250548 | Print
the second minaret of Imam Ali (AS) shrine

Unveiling of the second minaret of Imam Ali (AS) shrine +photos

SHAFAQNA – The inauguration ceremony of the second minaret of the holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) was held today (Monday) in the presence of Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

The ceremony was attended by the Board of Trustees of the Holy Thresholds and a large number of people from Najaf and Karbala.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

