Erdogan arrives on first official visit to UAE in nearly a decade

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the UAE on Monday for his first official visit to the UAE in almost a decade.The visit is expected to witness the signing of 12 cooperation agreements between the UAE and Turkey, including investment, trade, defense, transportation, agriculture and health.

Speaking at a news conference at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on Monday, Erdogan said the visit will aim to shape the next 50 years of “friendship and brotherhood with the UAE”.

“We do not consider the security and stability of all brotherly countries in the Gulf region separate from our own,” Erdogan said. With trading volumes approaching $8bn, the UAE is among Turkey’s leading trading partners, he said, noting that “The UAE is the 10th-largest market of the overseas contracting sector in Turkey.” Erdogan’s visit – the first since 2013 – “opens a new, positive page in bilateral relations”, Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president, said in a tweet.

زيارة الرئيس رجب طيب اردوغان الى دولة الامارات والتي تأتي بعد زيارة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان إلى الجمهورية التركية، تفتح صفحة إيجابية جديدة في العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتنسجم مع توجه الامارات نحو تعزيز جسور التواصل والتعاون الهادفة إلى الاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) February 13, Translation: The visit by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the UAE, which comes after the visit by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the Turkish republic, opens a new, positive page in bilateral relations between the two countries and is in harmony with the UAE’s Efforts to build stronger communication and cooperation bridges that aim towards a stable, flourishing region. Abdul Khaleq Abdallah, a political science professor in the UAE, tweeted on Sunday that the two countries should aim to bolster a “strategic political partnership”. For years, relations have been strained between Turkey and the energy-rich UAE as both countries backed opposing sides in regional conflicts and sparred on other issues such as gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. But tensions eased after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed traveled to Ankara in November on the first high-level visit since 2012. Following that visit, the UAE announced a $10bn fund for investments in Turkey, where the economy has been reeling and inflation surged to a near 20-year high in January.The two countries also signed 10 security, economic and technological agreements, according to the official UAE news agency WAM.

The UAE is Turkey’s top trading partner among the GCC countries. Bilateral trade between the two countries in 2020 reached $8 billion.On Tuesday, Mr Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan are expected at Expo 2020 Dubai for Turkey’s national day of celebrations.During the visit, the UAE announced it was setting up a $10 billion investment fund in Turkey.

