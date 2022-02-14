Taliban delegation to leave for Britain

SHAFAQNA – Taliban’s acting health minister to leave for London to discuss humanitarian issues, a source in the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

The source added: Taliban’s acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ebad will visit the United Kingdom and is believed to discuss humanitarian issues along with other relevant matters, Khaama Press reported citing sources on Monday.

The source did not provide an exact date for the meeting or details of which British officials would welcome the delegation. ‌

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.