Date :Monday, February 14th, 2022 | Time : 15:33 |ID: 250629 | Print
Imam Ali Holy Shrine

Iraqi Prime Minister Visits Imam Ali Holy Shrine +photos

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA – The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, had the honor of visiting of the Holy Shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.).

Al-Kazemi arrived in Najaf Ashraf this morning to attend the unveiling ceremony of the second minaret of Imam Ali (AS) shrine.

You might also like
World's Biggest Pilgrimage Now Underway, And Why You've Never Heard of it!
Imam Ali's (A.S) shrine near his birthday anniversary+Photos
Complete quarantine, closure of Shia shrines and Najaf Ashraf schools following outbreak of Corona mutant
Video: Iran's President visits Imam Ali's shrine in Najaf
Thousands of orphans get full care
Int’l conference stresses establishment of Quran manuscripts data bank
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *