Imam Ali’s birthday celebration in Sweden

SHAFAQNA– Imam Ali’s (AS) birthday celebration was held at Karbala Centre of Orebro, Sweden 1443-2022.

Ali bin Abi Talib (علي بن أبي طالب) known as Imam Ali (AS) (b. 23 BH/600 – d. 40/661) is the first Imam of all the branches of Shia Muslims. Imam Ali (AS) is the cousin, son-in-law of the Prophet (PBUH), the husband of Lady Fatima (S.A.), the father of Imam Al-Hassan (A.S.) and Imam Al-Hussain (A.S.). The rest of Shia Imams are his descendants. He was born inside the holy Ka’ba.