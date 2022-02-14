Photos: Birthday celebration of Imam Ali (A.S.) at Karbala Center of Orebro, Sweden

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Birthday celebration of Imam Ali was held at Karbala Center of Orebro, Sweden 1443-2022.

Ali bin Abi Talib (علي بن أبي طالب) known as Imam Ali (peace be upon him) (b. 23 BH/600 – d. 40/661) is the first Imam of all the branches of the Shi’a Muslims. Imam Ali (a) is the cousin, and son-in-law of the Prophet (PBUH), the husband of Lady Fatima (S.A.), the father of Imam al-Hasan (A.S.) and Imam al-Husayn (A.S.). The rest of the Imams of the Shi’a are his descendants. He was born inside the holy Ka’ba.