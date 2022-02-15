Number of Iraqi presidential candidates reached 60

SHAFAQNA – The number of applicants for Iraqi presidential candidates has reached 60 candidates.

An Iraqi parliamentary source, revealed that the number of candidates for the post of President of the Republic has increased to 60 after opening the door for submission for the second time.

24 applicants were received for the position of President of the Republic after opening the door for the initial nomination, and after it was reopened again for 3 days from Wednesday until last Friday the number rose to 60.

This Iraqi parliamentary source did not comment on the names of new candidates and said that the only delegation of the parliament has in this regard.

The source announced that the presidency of the Iraqi parliament has not yet set a time for the meeting of the new president.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) nominated Rebar Ahmed, as its candidate for the presidency of the republic, following the Supreme Federal Court’s decision to bar Hoshyar Zebari’s bid for the post.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.