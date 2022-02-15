Abul Gheit’s Advisor: Syria’s return to Arab League is very close

SHAFAQNA – The Arab League’s military adviser to the secretary general said that Syria’s return to the union and the lifting of its blockade is very close.

Mahmoud Khalifa, Military Advisor of the Secretary General of the Arab League, stressed in a statement that Syria’s return to the union and regaining its seat is very close. He added: “Syria’s membership in the Arab League has not been cancelled, but has been suspended in order to create conditions inside Syria and among the Arab countries for its return.”

The Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmad Abul Gheit, Last month, in the consultative meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers, hosted by Kuwait, announced that the conditions for Syria to return to the Arab League and lift the suspension of its membership are still not ready. He added: “Syria’s return to the Arab League and inviting it to attend the meeting requires consultation, dialogue and the views of member states, and action must be taken by Syria.”

Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended at the same time as the war against the country in 2011. Qatar is currently one of the strongest opponents of lifting the suspension of Syria’s membership in the Arab League, and countries such as Egypt, the UAE and Algeria are trying to get Syria to regain its seat in the Arab League.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.