Barham Salih: We must be inspired by Imam Ali’s (A.S) policies to implement reforms

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi President stressed that the life of Imam Ali (A.S) should pave the way for the implementation of real reforms in the establishment of a powerful government.

In a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S), Barham Salih introduced Imam (AS) as a person beyond time and place, the refuge of truth and justice and the helper of the deprived. He added: Imam Ali (A.S), with his eloquence, was the beacon against oppression and fought against corruption and achieved justice.

Salih pointed out that we must be inspired by the life of Imam Ali (A.S) and his policies as a way to implement real reforms in a powerful government that serves its citizens and is worthy of the Iraqi people and history. He added: “Everyone must work in this way with will, determination and action.”

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.