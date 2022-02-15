Mashhad: Pilgrims celebrated birth anniversary of Imam Ali (A.S.)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Pilgrims of Imam Reza’s (AS) Holy Shrine in Mashhad marked the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (AS) in the north-eastern Iranian city. Observing all health protocols, large crowds from Iran and many parts of the world, particularly from neighboring countries have gathered in Imam Reza holy shrine to celebrate auspicious birth anniversary of the first Imam of Shia Muslims, Imam Ali (AS), and to engage in celebratory activities on the merry occasion.

Although number of pilgrims is lower than the previous years due to restrictions imposed to control new variant of coronavirus outbreak, diligent servants of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine have brought happiness and smell of celebrations for all Iranian and foreign visitors and pilgrims by hoisting colorful flags and beautiful flower arrangements in all courtyards and porticos.

Some special programs have been arranged for arriving pilgrims who have come to congratulate Imam Reza (AS) and to commemorate birth anniversary of their first Imam (AS). Imam Khomeini (RA) portico hosts celebrations of the night of the birth anniversary with religious speeches of salient clergymen describing the first Imam’s qualities and merits. The lectures are accompanied by joyful recitations of a group of famous Iranian panegyrists. Hoj. Seyyed Mahdi Mirbagheri and Hoj. Shahab Hosseini are religious lecturers of the night and day of the occasion.

Part of the special programs including religious speeches, recitations and other happy gatherings are underway and they will be continued up to Tuesday night. Almost all special programs of Imam Ali (AS) birth anniversary at the holy shrine go live on air thanks to the cooperation between IRIB and Audio-visual Management Office of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine.

Imam Ali (AS) was the first person to believe in Islam and the main hand to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in all stages of preaching and propagating Islam. Imam Ali (AS) is considered by Muslims as the symbol of justice and bravery. Iran’s calendar has named the birth anniversary of the first Shia Imam (AS) as the Father’s Day.