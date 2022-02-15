Arrests as 14 Feb Uprising commemorated

SHAFAQNA – The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said that the Bahraini authorities arrested two citizens marking anniversary of 14 February Uprising , within the series of arbitrary arrests, according to Bahrain Mirror. The Al-Wefaq society said via its Twitter account that “Jaafar Mohammad Hassan”, from Al-Ekr, and “Ahmed Abbas Ali Abbas”, from Karzakan, were arrested by security forces as Bahrainis mark anniversary of 14 February Uprising and taken to unknown pace.

“Sadiq Mohammad Isa Al Abbas” arrested

Activists confirmed the arrest of “Sadiq Mohammad Isa Al Abbas” from Al-Ma’ameer after summoning him for investigation. Various protests were staged on February 14, 2022 across Bahraini areas marking the 11th anniversary of 14th February uprising. Protesters raised slogans against Israel, condemning the visit of the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to Manama. They also demanded the release of political prisoners, reiterating their insistence to continue on the path and their adherence to the 2011 popular demands.