Russia-Ukraine tensions: Guterres says now is the time to defuse tensions
SHAFAQNA- United Nation’s Chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday (14 Feb 2022) that now is the time to defuse Russia-Ukraine tensions. “The time is now to defuse tensions and de-escalate actions on the ground,” said Guterres, who earlier spoke to the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine and expressed his serious concern over Russia-Ukraine tensions. Calling for an end to “incendiary rhetoric,” the UN secretary-general told reporters he was “deeply worried by the heightened tensions and increased speculation about a potential military conflict in Europe.
“We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation,” he said, insisting that “there is no alternative to diplomacy.” Guterres called on all parties to respect the UN Charter and refrain from “the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday called on the country’s people to fly flags and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb. 16, a date that some Western media say Russian could invade. Ukrainian government officials stressed that Zelenskiy was not predicting an attack on Wednesday, but responding sceptically to the foreign media reports.
Russia has more than 100,000 troops massed near the border of Ukraine. Russian political leaders deny Western accusations that it is planning to invade, but say it could take unspecified “military-technical” action unless a range of demands are met, including barring Kyiv from ever joining the NATO alliance.
Russia suggested on Monday that it would keep talking to the West to try to defuse the security crisis. Western countries have threatened unprecedented sanctions if Russia invades. The Group of Seven large economies (G7) warned on Monday of “economic and financial sanctions which will have massive and immediate consequences on the Russian economy”.
