US : Waterloo-CF Islamic Center Invites People to Learn about Islam

SHAFAQNA- Waterloo-CF Islamic Center invited the mosque neighbors last Saturday to educate them about Islam.

The event came in response to the incident of vandalism that occurred at the Al-Noor Islamic Community Center of Waterloo-Cedar Falls in December.Studies have shown that those who cannot identify something, find it threatening or scary. As American author Andrew Smith once said, “People fear what they don’t understand and hate what they can’t conquer.”

People of all ages and faiths attended the “Get to Know Your Neighbors” event hosted by Ahmed Abouzid, the mosque’s imam, The Courier reported. This meeting is “just the start,” Abouzid emphasized afterwards. “We should do more and more with people and their communities. Let’s invite everybody to come see our place and to visit with us and learn more about us.” Abouzid talked for 45 minutes, basically presenting an entry-level course on Islam, discussing everything from the role of the mosque, imam, and praying to the religious garments they wear, even sharing verses of the Quran.

Guests said they attended the event of Waterloo-CF Islamic Center for several reasons. “I’m here to support the Muslims and show them that the community is behind them,” said Ken Pfiffner of Waterloo.Ruth Walker of Cedar Falls said she’s met a number of Muslims over the years and is “always looking to learn something new.”

Liz Collins, an eight-year member of the mosque, said the event is “necessary” for the people who may not understand the religion because of what they read in the news or social media.

It was a “different crowd,” and she noted work still needs to be done to reach people who may be part of the problem. “The people who usually come are the good ones,” she said. “The people that should be here are likely not here.”

“We’re no different than you. We go about the same business, like raising our kids,” she said.