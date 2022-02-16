Thousands of Afghans refugees stuck in UK hotels as resettlement plan stalls

SHAFAQNA-Thousands of Afghans refugees rescued from the Taliban remain stuck in UK hotels, after a minister admitted there was no mechanism to move some of them on without losing government support.

The Home Office recently revealed that keeping Afghans in hotels was costing the taxpayer £1.2m a day. Hotel rooms are not suitable for long-term accommodation for traumatised people who have fled persecution, and prove a particularly challenging environment for families with children.On 1 December, the Afghan resettlement minister, Victoria Atkins, told parliament that more than 4,000 Afghans had either been resettled or been matched with accommodation. More than two months later, that figure remains around the 4,000 mark.

When the Home Office, working with local authorities, finds accommodation for Afghans brought to safety, it gives councils £20,520 per person in resettlement money over three years to help with community integration.However, any of the 12,000 Afghans still languishing in hotels who find their own accommodation cannot automatically access this support.

Tim Naor Hilton, the chief executive of Refugee Action, said this stasis “fails to meet the expectations the British public rightly had” when they “watched Afghans clinging desperately to planes during the fall of Kabul”.

In a statement to the Guardian, Atkins said: “We are exploring all options to ensure families who move out of bridging hotels into self-arranged accommodation receive the appropriate support.”

She added: “Due to an unprecedented cross-government effort, and in partnership with local authorities and the private rented sector, we have already matched or are matching approximately 4,000 evacuees to homes.

“We continue to pursue every avenue to secure permanent homes so Afghan families can settle and rebuild their lives. Afghans recognised as having a legal right to reside in the UK are immediately entitled to access essential services including education, NHS healthcare, employment opportunities and universal credit.”

She pledged that all Afghan citizens brought to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) and the Afghan citizens resettlement scheme (ACRS) would have the right to work, access to education and healthcare and would be able to apply for public funds.

Sources: theguardian