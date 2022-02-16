Date :Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 | Time : 17:13 |ID: 251370 | Print
Hazrat Zaynab (S.A.)

Syria: Mausoleum of Hazrat Zaynab (S.A.) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Hazrat Zaynab (S.A.) was born on the 5th of Jumada I in 5 AH in Medina to Imam Ali (A.S.) and Hazrat Zahra (S.A.). Her most famous name is “Zaynab”, which literally means “a scenic tree with a beautiful fragrance”. She married Abdullah-bin-Ja’far Al-Tayyar and gave birth to three sons named Ali, Awn, and Jafar and one daughter Umm Kulthum. According to narrations, she passed away on the 15th of Rajab, 62 AH and laid to rest in Syria’s Damascus.

