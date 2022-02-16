Russia’s military announces withdrawal of troops from Crimea 

SHAFAQNA-Russia’s military on Wednesday announced withdrawal of troops from Crimea .

Russia on Wednesday said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine’s borders.

“Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points,” Moscow’s defence ministry said in a statement, as state television showed images of military units crossing a bridge linking the Russian-controlled peninsula to the mainland.

Ukraine staged military drills and defiant displays of flag-waving patriotism on Wednesday as Western powers warned Russia was continuing to mass forces for a possible invasion.