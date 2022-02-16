Russia’s military announces withdrawal of troops from Crimea
SHAFAQNA-Russia’s military on Wednesday announced withdrawal of troops from Crimea .
Russia on Wednesday said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a first troop pullback from Ukraine’s borders.
“Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points,” Moscow’s defence ministry said in a statement, as state television showed images of military units crossing a bridge linking the Russian-controlled peninsula to the mainland.
Ukraine staged military drills and defiant displays of flag-waving patriotism on Wednesday as Western powers warned Russia was continuing to mass forces for a possible invasion.
The Kremlin and senior officials on Wednesday made fun of Western media for running with February 16 as the “invasion date” when Russia might attack Ukraine. “I’d like to ask if US and British sources of disinformation … could publish the schedule of our upcoming invasions for the year. I’d like to plan my holidays,” Russia’s foreign minister spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova wrote on social media.
Western intelligence had warned that Moscow could choose Wednesday to escalate an ongoing separatist conflict in Ukraine. They said however that the date could be part of a Russian disinformation effort. Some media, citing intelligence reports, specified Russian attacks could begin early Wednesday morning.
“The night passed as usual. We slept peacefully. In the morning we started the day calmly and professionally,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Belarus’s foreign minister Vladimir Makei said Wednesday that no Russian soldiers would remain in the country after the massive joint manoeuvres by Minsk and Moscow on the Ukrainian border. “Not a single (Russian) soldier or a single unit of military equipment will stay on the territory of Belarus after the drills with Russia,” Makei told a press conference in Minsk.
Source: France24
