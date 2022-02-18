“Taliban’s one-dimensional government will not last”: Afghan analyst

SHAFAQNA FUTURE – Ashraf Ghani’s special envoy Abdul-Salam Rahimi’s return to Kabul and meeting with Taliban haveraised several questions about games of politics and power in Afghanistan. Shafaqna have discussed, in this regard, with Mr. Sayed Javad Sadjadi, a university professor and researcher in the field of human rights and democracy.

Sadjadi said Salam Rahimi’s return to Kabul and the warm welcome of Amirkhan Motaqi indicates the fact that politics and power in Afghanistan are based on ethnicity, and he said: “to prove this, it is enough to have a very brief look at the past twenty years. Over the past twenty years, the international community has paid close attention to Afghanistan to save this country from economic calamity and, has provided invaluable assistance to help Afghanistan overcome poverty and misery, form aconstitutional law and responsible government, and take stepson the path of development, and fulfilling the fundamental freedoms in this country. But our authorities had an ethnic belief and their view of government and power was focused on ethnicity and, neutralized all the international community’s efforts and prevented us to take the advantage of these golden opportunities.”

Due to the ethnic view, Afghanistan didn’t succeed in the democratic process

“The authorities tried to strengthen the ethnic views, traits, and orientations and used resources and power in favor of these issues. Accordingly, we failed in the scope of governance and democracy. Due to the ethnic view, we didn’t succeed in the democratic process,” he added.

He added: “the center of government and the top of the power pyramid did not have a strong will to confront with those whorebelled against the central government. They did not even havethe will to define friends and foes. We saw that the governmentbecame weaker day by day because of its ethnic view and the insurgents became stronger, and eventually, due to the ethnicview, the insurgents came to power. That is, it was possible to prevent the collapse of the government, but regarding the ethnicview, they didn’t allow the process of development continue and wanted power only in the hands of a specific ethnic community. Therefore, those in the former government who paved the way for Taliban to seize power are coming back and being honored.”

Afghanistan is a diverse society

The University professor described Afghanistan as a diverse society and said: “this diversity has shown in linguistic, ethnic, religious, and cultural aspects. Unless the diverse facts in Afghanistan is taken into account, a national government is formed based on this diversity, a law respecting the fundamental freedoms and rights of all people is established, and most importantly, the government is chosen by people, there will be no cure in coalition of this group and that group, or this ethnic community and the other one. The problem in Afghanistan is a structural and fundamental issue, that requires a surgery and sedatives won’t cure anything.”

“In my opinion, Taliban has a privileged position and is in ahistoric turning point, that regarding this turning point, can play a valuable role and seize the advantage to take steps towards a national government,” This researcher asserted: “this means that Taliban should establish an interim government with real representatives of all people in the interim government. The interim government should draft a constitution and pave the way for a free and fair election. Only in this case, Afghanistan would survive the crisis.”

He asserted: “Afghanistan’s 48-year history shows clearly that, by no means, a government with a monolithic structure could fulfill Afghanistan’s needs. Governments came one after another, and unfortunately they never learned from the historicalfacts of Afghanistan. Now, it is a time for us to learn a lesson from Afghanistan’s history, to consider the diverse facts of Afghanistan, and to establish a national government in which representatives of different ethnicities, languages, cultures and religions are present and involved in decision-making and decision-taking. It is only through this mechanism that we can survive the crises.”

Two options for Taliban

He added: “There are only two options for Taliban, the people, and ethnicities of Afghanistan; the first, Taliban chooses rationality and wisdom, paving the way for the presence of different ethnic groups in power, and forms a nationalgovernment in which the representatives of all ethnic groups are present and involved in decision-making; In this case, we will see peace and tranquility and we will take steps towards progress and development.

The second, Taliban and the established ruling group, or rather the established government, still pursue a monolithic policy. That is, they seek to maintain a sexist government that is linguistically, ethnically, and religiously uniformed and monolithic, and excludes the others from power; Or they appoint the representatives of other tribesin a decorative way as puppets, which will result in continuation of the war and insecurity. Therefore, the diverse facts and the history of Afghanistan prove that a monolithic government is not the solution to Afghanistan’s needs and problems. In Afghanistan, a government will last for a prolong period if it is based on the needs of Afghanistan; a government that acceptsthe presence of all ethnicities and languages ​​in power, that considers the rights and freedoms of the people, and that avoidsany one-sidedness.”

Persian Version