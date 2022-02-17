Turkey sends high level delegation to Palestine, Israel

SHAFAQNA-Turkey send a high level delegation to Israel and Palestine on Wednesday.

The trip comes ahead of an expected visit to Turkey by Israeli President Isaac Herzog in March, as recently announced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

During the official visit of Turkish delegation , presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The sources said that during the meeting Turkey-Palestine relations were discussed. The Turkish delegation assured continued support to the Palestinian people within the framework of a two-state solution, the sources added.

The Turkish delegation also met Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki and discussed bilateral ties.

“Our delegation will also meet with the Israeli authorities to discuss the preparations of the visit of H.E. Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel to Turkiye and will hold political consultations with Israeli authorities,” Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement .

Source: Anadolu Agency