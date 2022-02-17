India’s Karnataka state reopens schools amid hijab row

SHAFAQNA- Schools in India’s Karnataka state reopened on Wednesday a week after authorities shut them down them in the face of growing protests against the hijab ban.

Students wearing olive-green uniforms, some in the hijab, walked hand-in-hand on Wednesday into the Government Girls Senior School P.U. in Udupi district, where the protests started this month. Male and female police stood guard.

All of the students in India’s Karnataka state were allowed, including the girls in hijabs, despite a ruling from the state’s High Court last week that schools should bar any religious clothing in classrooms until further instructions.

A court is deliberating the recent ban on school girls wearing the hijab imposed by Karnataka authorities.The court will hear further arguments on Wednesday.

Muslims in in India’s Karnataka said that the hijab ban marks yet another attempt by hardline Hindu nationalists to further marginalize Muslim communities in the country.

Some Muslim students and parents staged protest rallies against the ban, drawing counter protests from radical Hindu students, who hung saffron-colored shawls — commonly worn by Hindus — around their necks.

