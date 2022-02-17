Taliban delegation holds talks with representatives of the EU, US in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-The Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Wednesday held the talks with diplomats from 16 European countries and the United States in Doha.

“All participants pledged to make all possible efforts for the overall well-being of the Afghan people,” read a statement issued by the Taliban, adding that the international community is ready to take “effective steps in the field of humanitarian assistance”.

Thomas Niklasson, EU special representative for Afghanistan, who also attended the talks, said that the bloc remains committed to delivering 500 million euros ($569m) in assistance through the UN and humanitarian organisation. Niklasson in a Twitter post added that the Taliban expressed “commitment to open primary and secondary schools for boys and girls throughout the country no later than March”.

The Taliban is urgently seeking to unfreeze billions of dollars of assets abroad and get sanctions lifted as it struggles to cope with a dire humanitarian crisis.