Depletion of funds will be a death sentence for struggling Yemenis: UN

Depletion of funds for humanitarian operations in Yemen will be a death sentence for struggling Yemenis, UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said Tuesday.

“This council has heard aid agencies warn about funding shortages in the past. I have listened to my predecessor in this council along these lines. But the scale of the current gaps is unprecedented in Yemen. We have never before contemplated giving millions of hungry people no food at all, or to suspend the flights that we need to get aid workers and supplies into, around and out of the country,” said Griffiths.

“If these gaps aren’t addressed, it will simply be a death sentence for people whose coping mechanisms in some cases are completely exhausted and who rely on assistance for their survival,” he warned.

Griffiths said the governments of Sweden and Switzerland will co-host with the United Nations a high-level pledging event for Yemen on March 16. He implored all donors to use that opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the people of Yemen.

“It pains me to refer again to these measures, which we have been wanting for so long, and for which we still wait. Paying those salaries will also help preserve basic services. Finding your way out of a crisis is nearly impossible if you’re too sick, too hungry or undereducated to make your way in the world. Like economic support, preserving basic services is key to reducing humanitarian needs,” he said.

Griffiths stressed that the best thing anyone could do for the people of Yemen would be to find a just, lasting end to the war.

