Date :Thursday, February 17th, 2022 | Time : 16:17 |ID: 251472 | Print
Mosques host Itikaf Rituals

Tanzania : Mosques host Itikaf Rituals for 1st time

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Two mosques in Dar es Salaam are hosting itikaf rituals for the first time in the history of Tanzania.

This is according to Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmad Ramezani, a lecturer at Al-Mustafa International University’s branch in the African country.

Speaking to IQNA, he said that the rituals have been organized thanks to the efforts of Al-Mustafa University. A total of 210 male and female students have participated in the ritual that is underway in two mosques, he said.

Various cultural, educational, and Quranic programs have been planned for the event, he added. Itikaf, in the Islamic faith, is a particularly commended pious practice consisting of a period of retreat in a mosque, for a certain number of days in accordance with the believer’s own wish.

Those taking part in the spiritual ritual sit in mosques and fast and pray the almighty God during the three days of Itikaf (usually on the 13th, 14th and 15th of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab).

Sources: IQNA

You might also like
Islamic ethics course in Uganda
Quranic programs put on hold in Qatif for Muharram rituals
Radio Zitouna dedicated to the Quranic programs joins Tunisian National Radio
Astan Quds Razavi announced its programs for foreign pilgrims during Muharram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.