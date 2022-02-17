Tanzania : Mosques host Itikaf Rituals for 1st time

SHAFAQNA- Two mosques in Dar es Salaam are hosting itikaf rituals for the first time in the history of Tanzania.

This is according to Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmad Ramezani, a lecturer at Al-Mustafa International University’s branch in the African country.

Speaking to IQNA, he said that the rituals have been organized thanks to the efforts of Al-Mustafa University. A total of 210 male and female students have participated in the ritual that is underway in two mosques, he said.

Various cultural, educational, and Quranic programs have been planned for the event, he added. Itikaf, in the Islamic faith, is a particularly commended pious practice consisting of a period of retreat in a mosque, for a certain number of days in accordance with the believer’s own wish.

Those taking part in the spiritual ritual sit in mosques and fast and pray the almighty God during the three days of Itikaf (usually on the 13th, 14th and 15th of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab).

Sources: IQNA