Al-Kadhimiya holy shrine

Photos: Al-Kadhimiya holy shrine covered with black on death anniversary of Sayyida Zaynab (S.A)

SHAFAQNA-Al-Kadhimiya holy shrine was covered with black on death anniversary of Sayyida Zaynab (S.A)1443-2022.

 

 

Source: ABNA

