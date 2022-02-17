https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/28.jpg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-17 16:32:432022-02-17 16:34:04Photos: Al-Kadhimiya holy shrine covered with black on death anniversary of Sayyida Zaynab (S.A)
Photos: Al-Kadhimiya holy shrine covered with black on death anniversary of Sayyida Zaynab (S.A)
SHAFAQNA-Al-Kadhimiya holy shrine was covered with black on death anniversary of Sayyida Zaynab (S.A)1443-2022.
Source: ABNA
