Photos: Imam Ali (A.S) shrine covered with black on death anniv of his daughter “Lady Zaynab”(S.A.)

SHAFAQNA-Imam Ali(A.S.) shrine covered with black on death anniversary of his daughter “Lady Zaynab”(S.A.) 1443-2022.

Zaynab bint Ali (Arabic: زینب بنت علي) (b. 5/626 – d. 62/682) the daughter of Imam Ali (a) and the Lady Fatima al-Zahra (a), and ‘Abd Allah b. Jafar’s wife. She and her two sons accompanied Imam al-Husayn (A.S.) on the Event of ‘Ashura’ where her two sons were martyred and she was taken as captive to Kufa and then to Damascus. Her sermons in Kufa and Damascus (in front of Yazid) are very famous. Due to her many sufferings, she was called Umm al-Masa’ib (mother of calamities). She passed away in 62/682.

Source:ABNA