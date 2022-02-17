A veiled woman reads news on Algeria state TV

SHAFAQNA – A female Algerian news presenter appeared on state television wearing a veil for the first time since the country’s independence.

For the first time in half a century, the veiled anchor, Najwa Gedi, appeared on state television to read the news, thus officially announcing the end of the undeclared ban on headscarves in the corridors of Algerian television.

Algerian television has banned female journalists from appearing on television channels since the country’s independence. The media, Nasira Mazhoud, was suspended from presenting the news bulletin in 2012 after she wore the hijab.

The Al-Quran Al-Kareem channel, affiliated to the Algerian TV, was the only official channel that allowed its broadcasters to appear in the hijab.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English.