Secretary General of the Arab League: Scope of geopolitical threats in Arab world is increasing

SHAFAQNA- “The issue of Palestine is still one of the concerns of the Arabs and all Arab countries have a responsibility for it,” the Secretary General of the Arab League stressed.

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Abu al-Gheit, stressed today that the Arab world is still facing a difficult historical stage; in a way, the range of geopolitical threats is increasing.

The security, economic and social challenges facing Arab communities and governments are growing, Sputnik news agency reported, quoting Abu al-Gheit. He claimed that there are expansionist and aggressive policies by some countries in the region.

He noted that the aim of these measures is to expand the sphere of influence, noting that the issue of Palestine is still one of the concerns of the Arabs and all Arab countries are responsible for it.

The secretary general of the Arab League, who recently called on the United States to resolve the Palestinian issue, claimed: “Peace and stability in the region is possible only with the end of the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel and the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders and Jerusalem as its capital.”

In response to the Zionist aggression last May, Abu al-Gheit called on the United States to “intervene more widely and deeply in the peace process.” He argued that the US intervention should be in a way that would dispel the previous administration’s illusions about the Palestinian issue.

Without mentioning the US role in supporting the Israeli aggression, the Arab League secretary general said that “US illusions give Israel everything and deprive the Palestinian people of everything.”

Emphasizing the importance of “the involvement of Democratic states in the peace process in the region,” he cited the Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton administrations as examples. Abu al-Gheit described the Clinton administration’s plan as “courageous” with the aim of ending the Zionist regime’s war with the Palestinian people.

“The Arab League believes that now is the time for the United States to take this courageous step and prove its ability to find a solution to this war,” he said. The Arab official called on the international community and other international and regional institutions to put pressure on the two governments to reach a negotiated solution.

Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups have repeatedly stressed that the United States has a responsibility to cover up and support the crimes of the Zionists.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English