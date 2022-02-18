Al-Halbousi in Cairo: Iraq is on verge of major and decisive changes

SHAFAQNA- “Efforts to form a future federal government continue despite differences between political groups,” the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, stressed at the 32nd session of the Union of Arab Parliaments.

“Iraq is going through a critical and important phase after the recent elections and the formation of a new parliament and the start of legal processes to elect a president and then form a new government; The government that will work to complete the reform programs,” Al-Halbousi said.

He added: “Iraq entered a decisive battle with its army and people and achieved a historic achievement by overthrowing the superstitious government (ISIS) and liberating Iraqi lands.

Al-Halbousi concluded: “We are now on the verge of fundamental and decisive changes in strengthening government institutions and safeguarding the political process and the peaceful rotation of power and promoting public confidence in the implementation of the reform program. A program that is accepted by the national majority and strives for the realization of sovereignty and the institutionalization of a democratic and federal approach to guarantee the rights of all through a coordinated approach with national political groups and those who believe in this program.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English