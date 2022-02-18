Date :Friday, February 18th, 2022 | Time : 12:42 |ID: 251580 | Print

Nabih Berri called for Syria to return to Arab League

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called for Syria to return to the Arab League, inviting for talks between Beirut and the Gulf states.

“Where is the Arab solidarity? Syria must return to the Arab League immediately,” Barry said, expressing dissatisfaction with the report of the Political Commission of the League of Arab States.

The speaker of the Lebanese parliament added: “Why is it being said as if Syria will remain outside the Arab League forever?”

In the end, he called for the start of talks between Lebanon and the countries of the Persian Gulf under the supervision of Kuwait.

Source: Arabic RT

