Speakres of Imam Ali Conference (Video)

SHAFAQNA- Line up of speakers in the second Imam Ali Conference. The second annual conference, entitled: “Imam Ali (AS) and Human Values”, due to be held on February 19 and 20, 2022.

The second Imam Ali (AS) Conference will be taking place virtually on February 19 and 20, 2022. This event will bring together over 40 world renowned speakers to discuss the most relevant topics to the Muslim community living in the west.
Speakres of Imam Ali Conferend

Opening address of the 2nd Imam Ali Conference, by the Grand Ayatollah Sayed Alavi Boroujerdi

Worthy to mention, the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Alavi Borujerdi, Cardinal Vincent Nicholas and Ayatollah Dr. Seyyed Fadhel Milani the religious leader are the three prominent speakers at the conference.
