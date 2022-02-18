Date :Friday, February 18th, 2022 | Time : 16:15 |ID: 251612 | Print
the ruling on copyrights

The ruling on copyrights?

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the ruling on copyrights.

  • Question & Answer

What is the ruling on copying computer software, movies, audio CDs and other such things, which bear the wording “All Rights Reserved” or “Copyright”?

Answer: Copyrights must be respected; it is not permissible, if it is against the law (obligatory precaution).

 

  • Copyrights related fatwas:

Question: A lot of books, DVD and software have copyright on them. What is the ruling if I photocopy a book or duplicate a DVD or software for my personal use?

Answer: It is permissible, per se, to make personal use of such copyrighted books and software.

Question: Can I use cracked apps , which I have not done myself?

Answer: If someone else has cracked the app, you can use it.

Question: Is it permissible to sell pirated programs, DVDS, and software?

Answer: If it is against the law, it is not permissible but you can use them.

 

You might also like
What to do if wealth is a mixture of Halal and Haram but the owner of Haram…
The ruling on drawing faces of women with Hijab / The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa
What is the ruling on performing Qadha Salaats? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Adopted child becoming Mahram through adopting mother taking tablets to produce milk to breastfeed the child? The…
Can Sadaqah be paid to disbelievers? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about performing Salaat inside the plane where Qiblah’s direction is…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.