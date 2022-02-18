https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Ayatollah-Sistani-new.jpg 403 722 admin https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png admin2022-02-18 16:15:502022-02-18 17:28:52The ruling on copyrights?
Shafaqna – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about the ruling on copyrights.
What is the ruling on copying computer software, movies, audio CDs and other such things, which bear the wording “All Rights Reserved” or “Copyright”?
Answer: Copyrights must be respected; it is not permissible, if it is against the law (obligatory precaution).
Question: A lot of books, DVD and software have copyright on them. What is the ruling if I photocopy a book or duplicate a DVD or software for my personal use?
Answer: It is permissible, per se, to make personal use of such copyrighted books and software.
Question: Can I use cracked apps , which I have not done myself?
Answer: If someone else has cracked the app, you can use it.
Question: Is it permissible to sell pirated programs, DVDS, and software?
Answer: If it is against the law, it is not permissible but you can use them.
