Ceremony in Damascus marks demise anniversary of Lady Zeynab (S.A)

SHAFAQNA-A mourning ceremony was held at the holy shrine of Lady Zeynab (S.A.) in Damascus, Syria, on the demise anniversary of the great lady.

Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Syria as well as other countries took part in the rituals on Thursday, Al-Alam reported. Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the life and Seerah of Hazrat Zeynab (SA) and her bravery, patience, sincerity, and selflessness.

One of the pilgrims told Al-Alam that Hazrat Zeynab (SA) is a role model who is like Hazrat Zahra (S.A.) in fortitude, Imam Ali (A.S.) in eloquence, Imam Hassan (A.S.) in patience, and Imam Hussein (AS) in courage.

Another pilgrims said the great lady was the messenger of Imam Hussein (AS), adding that without her, the movement of Imam Hussein (AS) would not have spread. The 15th day of the lunar Hijri month of Rajab (February 17 this year) is mourned by Muslims as the demise anniversary of Hazrat Zeynab (SA).

Sources: IQNA