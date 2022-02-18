Date :Friday, February 18th, 2022 | Time : 20:17 |ID: 251667 | Print
Road is paved to agreement on maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Israel’s daily newspaper, Haaretz , quoted Security officials as saying that the road is paved to an  agreement between Israel and Lebanon ending the conflict over the maritime borders between the two countries.

In the recent weeks international representatives met with Lebanese counterparts and sought to reach an  agreements on the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel .

In the agreement taking shape, energy companies holding rights to search and extract natural gas in that area start work, after years of delays due to the dispute. The agreement is expected to appoint an international mediating actor acceptable to all sides, who will determine the royalties due to each side, and will be in charge of overseeing the transfer of funds and gas due to each country from the extracting companies.

