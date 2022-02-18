Amirabdollahian meets UN chief in Munich

Amirabdollahian has travelled to Germany to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference where on the sidelines of the conference held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Earlier on Friday, Amirabdollahian and Slovenian President Borut Pahor in a meeting in Munich on Friday discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Amir Abdollahian and President Pahor met at the venue of the hotel where the Munich Security Conference is underway.During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the bilateral relations and the regional developments.

Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Munich earlier on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

source:IRNA