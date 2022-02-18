Date :Friday, February 18th, 2022 | Time : 19:53 |ID: 251671 | Print
Iranian Foreign Minister

Amirabdollahian meets UN chief in Munich

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a meeting in Munich held talks with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Amirabdollahian has travelled to Germany to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference where on the sidelines of the conference held a meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Earlier on Friday, Amirabdollahian and Slovenian President Borut Pahor in a meeting in Munich on Friday discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

Amir Abdollahian and President Pahor met at the venue of the hotel where the Munich Security Conference is underway.During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the bilateral relations and the regional developments.

Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Munich earlier on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

source:IRNA

You might also like
Amirabdollahian condemned Netanyahu's remarks on annexation of important lands to occupied territories
UN Chief urges int’l community to eradicate gender-based violence forever
Iranian Foreign Minister: Assassination attempt on Iraqi PM aimed at disturbing peace in Iraq
UN Chief urges people to be part of transformation for peace everywhere
UN chief appeals for making 2021 'year of healing'
UN chief: Peacekeepers protect civilians from violence
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.