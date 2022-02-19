Date :Saturday, February 19th, 2022 | Time : 03:50 |ID: 251680 | Print
Egypt's economy

Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in second half of year

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in the second half of the year, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday .

These figures show that the Egypt‘s economy has recovered and the growth process achieved during this period of the current fiscal year has been accelerating. Comparing these figures with the previous year, in which the entire world was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s growth rate recorded less than 2%, it is believed that the growth rate in the second half of the year will reach 6%, the highest in the world, Madbouli said in a press conference following the government meeting held at the New Administrative Capital.
A report submitted by Planning Minister Hala el Saeed has shown a drop in the unemployment rate, he added. He noted that the world is facing a great inflation problem and there are developed countries whose inflation rate hit 5.5%.  It means that the average growth rate for the first half of the year, from July to December, hit 9%, the premier said . He noted that if the growth rates continued in this way in the upcoming 5-6 years, Egypt would achieve a high rank worldwide concerning citizen’s share from the GDP.
Source: Egypt Today
You might also like
Coronavirus pandemic is shaking up the world; life feels so surreal
Bahrain Falls Back in Fighting Coronavirus Pandemic
US Muslims celebrate Ramadan holding online prayers and virtual gatherings
2.7 billion people did not get government aid during Coronavirus pandemic: Oxfam
17 Iranians arrive home from India after 7 months
Key threats to Saudi Arabia’s stability
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.