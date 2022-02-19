https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/egypt.jpg 470 780 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2022-02-19 03:50:432022-02-19 03:50:43Egypt's economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in second half of year
Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in second half of year
SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in the second half of the year, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday .
These figures show that the Egypt‘s economy has recovered and the growth process achieved during this period of the current fiscal year has been accelerating. Comparing these figures with the previous year, in which the entire world was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s growth rate recorded less than 2%, it is believed that the growth rate in the second half of the year will reach 6%, the highest in the world, Madbouli said in a press conference following the government meeting held at the New Administrative Capital.
A report submitted by Planning Minister Hala el Saeed has shown a drop in the unemployment rate, he added. He noted that the world is facing a great inflation problem and there are developed countries whose inflation rate hit 5.5%. It means that the average growth rate for the first half of the year, from July to December, hit 9%, the premier said . He noted that if the growth rates continued in this way in the upcoming 5-6 years, Egypt would achieve a high rank worldwide concerning citizen’s share from the GDP.
Source: Egypt Today
