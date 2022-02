Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in second half of year

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in the second half of the year, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday .

These figures show that the Egypt ‘s economy has recovered and the growth process achieved during this period of the current fiscal year has been accelerating. Comparing these figures with the previous year, in which the entire world was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s growth rate recorded less than 2%, it is believed that the growth rate in the second half of the year will reach 6%, the highest in the world, Madbouli said in a press conference following the government meeting held at the New Administrative Capital.