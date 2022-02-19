Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in second half of year

SHAFAQNA-Egypt’s economy growth rate expected to hit 6% in the second half of the year, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday .

A report submitted by Planning Minister Hala el Saeed has shown a drop in the unemployment rate, he added. He noted that the world is facing a great inflation problem and there are developed countries whose inflation rate hit 5.5%. It means that the average growth rate for the first half of the year, from July to December, hit 9%, the premier said . He noted that if the growth rates continued in this way in the upcoming 5-6 years, Egypt would achieve a high rank worldwide concerning citizen’s share from the GDP.