We are not pursuing nuclear weapons

“Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons”: Ayatollah Khamenei

Shafaqna – Ayatollah Khamenei said: “we are not pursuing nuclear weapons and that we are only trying to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy.”

Analysing the behaviour of US in imposing sanctions on Iran in the area of nuclear energy, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution added, “They do not want the Iranian nation to achieve this great, significant scientific progress. They are exerting pressure because our nation will need this (energy) in the near future. Therefore, they do not want this movement to continue. Well, this means that if we are negligent with regard to these long-term needs and issues, we will face serious problems in the future.”

Speaking with a number of people from Tabriz on Feb 17, 2022, Ayatollah Khamenei also described peaceful nuclear energy as being a fundamental need for Iran’s future and stated, “The reason for the enemy’s focus on the Iranian nuclear issue and imposing oppressive sanctions, despite their knowledge of our peaceful intentions, and their utterance of nonsense such as Iran being close to producing nuclear weapons, is to prevent the country’s scientific progress for meeting the future needs of Iran.”

