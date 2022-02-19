Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs participates in Munich Security Conference

SHAFAQNA-Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, participated in the 58th Munich Security Conference.

” The opening session was attended by many international leaders and personalities, led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres”, according to foreign ministry statement.

It added that” the session reviewed the most prominent global crises, especially the Corona pandemic and its continuing repercussions, in addition to climate change and migration. And international efforts in this file, as well as the latest developments in the crisis on the Ukrainian-Russian borders and diplomatic efforts to contain it.

Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein participated Friday, in a symposium on migration and international security in the German city of Munich. The participants discussed in the symposium the causes of international migration and its historical roots, how the European Union deals with the migration file, programs to alleviate its problems, cooperation and finding partnerships with third countries to solve it, Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement.

Fouad Hussein also met with the vice-president of the European Commission for European Life Development Margaritis Schinaz on the sidelines of the Munich Conference. The two sides discussed during the meeting prospects for cooperation Between Iraq and the European Union in the refugee file. Margaritis praised Iraq’s efforts and cooperation in this file,” noting that “the joint plan was also discussed by Iraq and the European Union regarding the refugee file, and it was agreed to continue discussions until an agreed final formula was reached”,