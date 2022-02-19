British MP criticizes UK, USA’s indifference to rights violations in Bahrain

SHAFAQNA- A member of the British parliament criticized UK and the USA for only caring about their own interests and being indifferent to rights violations in Bahrain.

Addressing a webinar held on the anniversary of the beginning of the Bahraini people’s uprising, Bambos Charalambous said the British and US governments are happy with what is happening in Bahrain, the Manama Post reported.

The European Centre for Democracy and Human Rights organized the webinar in cooperation with the University of Westminster.

Charalambous also slammed the silence of the so-called human rights organizations on the violations of human rights in Bahrain.

He further said that all political prisoners in Bahrain must be released.

Another speaker at the online seminar was university scholar Aidan Herer who said the Bahraini authorities had been expected to try to resist change, and this is what actually happened, but what people would not expect was the indifference of human rights organizations towards the situation in Bahrain.

He also said Western governments that support regimes like Bahrain are somewhat responsible for what is happening there.

Since 2011, Bahraini people have been holding peaceful protest rallies on an almost daily basis, demanding that the Al Khalifa family relinquish power and let a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Bahrainis have also been complaining against widespread discrimination against the Shia majority in the kingdom.

Manama has responded to the protests with lethal force, drawing international criticism. In March 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Source: IQNA