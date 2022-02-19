Iraqi Foreign Minister meet Iranian counterpart in Munich

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein met his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference .

“The two sides discussed the distinguished relations between the two neighboring countries, files of common interest, and reviewed the most important regional and international developments, as well as the current negotiations in Vienna on the Iranian nuclear program, and diplomatic efforts to make it a success”, Foreign Ministry spokesman, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement.

Al-Sahhaf quoted Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein as confirming Iraq‘s efforts to establish direct regional dialogues that bring together the countries of the region, bring views closer and strengthen bonds of friendship between them, stressing Iraq’s openness to all regional countries, and cooperation with them to achieve stability and development for the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Abdollahian praised the “distinctive relations between Iraq and Iran,” referring to the “historical, religious and geographic ties linking the two countries.”

Source: Iraqi News Agency (INA)