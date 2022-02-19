Date :Saturday, February 19th, 2022 | Time : 18:23 |ID: 251772 | Print

🔴 Live: Imam Ali (AS) and Human Values Conference

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Watch live the second virtual Imam Ali (AS) conference, entitled: “Imam Ali (A.S) and Human Values”. 

Day one, Feb 19:

 

Day two, Feb 20:

 

Read more from Shafaqna:

Video: Speakers of Imam Ali (AS) Conference

“Imam Ali (A.S) & Human Values” Conference to be held Feb. 19-20

You might also like
Speakres of Imam Ali Conferend Video: Speakers of Imam Ali (AS) Conference
Imam Ali & Human Values "Imam Ali (A.S) & Human Values" Conference to be held Feb. 19-20
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.