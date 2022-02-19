Shafaqna – The Sin of Usury

Commentary of the Quran (Chapter 2:278-281)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ‎﴿٢٧٨﴾‏ فَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِّنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ ۖ وَإِن تُبْتُمْ فَلَكُمْ رُءُوسُ أَمْوَالِكُمْ لَا تَظْلِمُونَ وَلَا تُظْلَمُونَ ‎﴿٢٧٩﴾‎ وَإِن كَانَ ذُو عُسْرَةٍ فَنَظِرَةٌ إِلَىٰ مَيْسَرَةٍ ۚ وَأَن تَصَدَّقُوا خَيْرٌ لَّكُمْ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ‎﴿٢٨٠﴾‏ وَاتَّقُوا يَوْمًا تُرْجَعُونَ فِيهِ إِلَى اللَّهِ ۖ ثُمَّ تُوَفَّىٰ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَّا كَسَبَتْ وَهُمْ لَا يُظْلَمُونَ ‎﴿٢٨١﴾‏‏

2:278 O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains (due to you) of interest if you should be believers.

2:279 And if you do not, then be informed of a war (against you) from Allah and His Messenger. But if you repent, you may have your principal – (thus) you do no wrong, nor are you wronged.

2:280 And if someone is in hardship, then (let there be) postponement until (a time of) ease. But if you give (from your right as) charity, then it is better for you, if you only knew.

2:281 And fear a Day when you will be returned to Allah. Then every soul will be compensated for what it earned, and they will not be treated unjustly.

Commentary:

The verse warns believers against disobeying Allah (SWT) (يَا أَيُّهَا الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا اتَّقُوا اللَّهَ) and orders them to give up immediately all of their outstanding gains from usury (وَذَرُوا مَا بَقِيَ مِنَ الرِّبَا) if they consider themselves to be true believers (إِن كُنتُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ).

The sentence “give up what remains (due to you) of interest if you should be believers” indicates that usury is not compatible with the true spirit of faith. It also echoes the preceding verse (2:275), which states that those who deal in usury will abide eternally in the Fire[1].

If a usurer stops dealing in usury (وَإِن تُبْتُمْ), they can keep the principal amount (فَلَكُمْ رُءُوسُ أَمْوَالِكُمْ). In this case, they neither harm others nor does their capital undergo a loss (لَا تَظْلِمُونَ وَلَا تُظْلَمُونَ).

But if the usurer continues to defy the divine command by taking usury, then Allah (SWT) and His Messenger have declared war against him[2].

فَإِن لَّمْ تَفْعَلُوا فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِّنَ اللَّهِ وَرَسُولِهِ ۖ … ‎﴿٢٧٩﴾

2:279 And if you do not do so, then be informed of a war (against you) from Allah and His Messenger.

If the debtor cannot repay the loan principal, verse 280 requires the lender to give the debtor a chance to become wealthy enough to repay the loan, a general rule for all debtors. In Islamic jurisprudence, the lender cannot seize or take away the debtor’s house and necessities due to debt. However, creditors can recover the loan’s principal from assets over the debtor’s needs.

وَإِن كَانَ ذُو عُسْرَةٍ فَنَظِرَةٌ إِلَىٰ مَيْسَرَةٍ ۚ وَأَن تَصَدَّقُوا خَيْرٌ لَّكُمْ ۖ إِن كُنتُمْ تَعْلَمُونَ ‎﴿٢٨٠﴾‏

2:280 And if someone is in hardship, then (let there be) postponement until (a time of) ease. But if you give (from your right as) charity, then it is better for you, if you only knew.

The end of verse 280 advises that if a debtor does not have the power to pay back the loan principal, the lender better remit it as a charity. The latter is better for the lender since Allah (SWT) will take his loan as a good loan and will repay him abundantly, as stated in verse 2:245:

مَّن ذَا الَّذِي يُقْرِضُ اللَّهَ قَرْضًا حَسَنًا فَيُضَاعِفَهُ لَهُ أَضْعَافًا كَثِيرَةً ۚ وَاللَّهُ يَقْبِضُ وَيَبْسُطُ وَإِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ‎﴿٢٤٥﴾‏

2:245 Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so He may multiply it for him many times over? And it is Allah who withholds and grants abundance, and to Him you will be returned.

Verse 281 is the last verse revealed to the Prophet (SAWA). It sternly warns those who disobey Allah’s command, especially concerning people’s rights upon which the whole edifice of life is founded. The verse begins with this statement to fear the Day of Judgment when all will return to Allah (SWT) and face the consequences of their deeds and actions (وَاتَّقُوا يَوْمًا تُرْجَعُونَ فِيهِ إِلَى اللَّهِ). Every soul on that day will be paid back in full what it has earned, and no one would be dealt with unjustly (ثُمَّ تُوَفَّىٰ كُلُّ نَفْسٍ مَّا كَسَبَتْ وَهُمْ لَا يُظْلَمُونَ).

Appendix:

The word (اَذِنَ)[3] with a preposition (ب) means to know. For instance, Al-Baqara 2:279 (فَأْذَنُوا بِحَرْبٍ مِّنَ اللَّهِ) then be informed that you are at war with Allah, Ash-Shura 42:21:

أَمْ لَهُمْ شُرَكَاءُ شَرَعُوا لَهُم مِّنَ الدِّينِ مَا لَمْ يَأْذَن بِهِ اللَّهُ ۚ … ‎﴿٢١﴾

42:21 Do the polytheists and infidels have gods for whom they have established a religion without God’s knowledge?

The term (مَا لَمْ يَأْذَن بِهِ اللَّهُ) means what Allah has no knowledge of it, although some translated to what Allah has not given permission. Al-Hajj, 22:27 (وَأَذِّن فِي النَّاسِ بِالْحَجِّ) proclaim to the mankind of the pilgrimage.

(اَذِنَ) with preposition (لِ) or (الی) means listening and obeying, give them permission. For instance, in chapter Inshiqaq (84:1-2)

إِذَا السَّمَاءُ انشَقَّتْ ‎﴿١﴾‏ وَأَذِنَتْ لِرَبِّهَا وَحُقَّتْ ‎﴿٢﴾‏

84:1-2 When the sky has split (open). And has listened to its Lord and was obligated (to do so)

عَفَا اللَّهُ عَنكَ لِمَ أَذِنتَ لَهُمْ حَتَّىٰ يَتَبَيَّنَ لَكَ الَّذِينَ صَدَقُوا وَتَعْلَمَ الْكَاذِبِينَ ‎﴿٤٣﴾

9:43 May Allah pardon you, (O Muhammad); why did you give them permission (to remain behind)? (You should not have) until it was evident to you who were truthful and you knew (who were) the liars.

(اَذِنَ) in some verses of the Quran means the will, For instance:

فِي بُيُوتٍ أَذِنَ اللَّهُ أَن تُرْفَعَ وَيُذْكَرَ فِيهَا اسْمُهُ يُسَبِّحُ لَهُ فِيهَا بِالْغُدُوِّ وَالْآصَالِ ‎﴿٣٦﴾

24:36 (This lamp is found) in houses which Allah has ordered to be exalted and that His name shall be remembered therein. Therein do offer praise to Him at morn and evening.

مَا كَانَ لِنَفْسٍ أَن تَمُوتَ إِلَّا بِإِذْنِ اللَّهِ كِتَابًا مُّؤَجَّلًا ۗ … ‎﴿١٤٥﴾

3:145 And it is not (possible) for one to die except by the will of Allah at a decree determined.

