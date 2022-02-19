Joint Statement by Foreign Ministers of Egypt, France and Jordan on Palestine’s crisis

Expressing concern about increasing tensions on the ground, they said that “against this backdrop, we recall the urgency of the resumption of serious, meaningful and effective talks directly between the parties or under a UN umbrella, including under the Middle East Quartet.” “In that regard, we would like to see further mutual confidence-building measures based on reciprocal commitments, with a view to improving living conditions of the Palestinian people and restoring meaningful negotiations.”

They also called for an end to all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution and lasting peace, including “the building and expansion of settlements, the confiscation of land and the eviction of Palestinians from their homes, including in East Jerusalem, as well as any acts of violence and incitement.” “In this context, we stress that the rights of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods with regard to their homes must be respected,” they said. They went on to reiterate the importance of upholding the historic and legal status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem.

Source: Daily Sabah