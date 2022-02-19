8,500-year-old buildings discovered in UAE

SHAFAQNA – Archaeologists in the United Arab Emirates have uncovered the country’s oldest known buildings, dating back at least 8,500 years.

Archaeologists from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have unearthed evidence of the earliest known buildings in the UAE and the middle east region dating back more than 8,500 years.

The fascinating findings by experts from the capital’s Department of Culture and Tourism were made on the island of Ghagha, west of Abu Dhabi.

Carbon-14 examination of charcoal pieces proved the buildings were at least 8,500 years old.

The structures which have been unearthed are “simple round rooms,” which have stone walls that are still preserved up to a height of almost a meter, the press release says.

Hundreds of artefacts were found in the rooms, including finely worked stone arrowheads that would have been used for hunting.