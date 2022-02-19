Date :Saturday, February 19th, 2022 | Time : 20:20 |ID: 251858 | Print
Snowfall in northern Saudi Arabia

Snow covers Saudi Arabia again

SHAFAQNA – Snowfall in northern Saudi Arabia covered the mountains of the Tabuk region for the third time this year.

The peak of Jabal Al Lawz was completely covered in white, as the Tabuk region witnessed heavy rain and snowfall since the early morning hours.

Temperatures in the Al Lawz Mountains in the Tabuk region near the Jordanian border have dropped below zero.

