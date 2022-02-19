Pilgrims travel to Imam al-Kazim’s shrine

SHAFAQNA – Thousands of Muslims have travelled to Imam al-Kazim‘s shrine in Baghdad in recent days to commemorate the revered Shia figure’s death.

These pilgrims continued their journey to reach the city of Kadhimiya, to commemorate the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (A.S) on the 25th of Rajab.

This ceremony is scheduled to be held simultaneously with the days of the martyrdom of Imam Musa al-Kadhim (A.S) in the city of Kadhimiya in the holy shrine of Imam Javadin (piece be upon them).

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.