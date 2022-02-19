Irans’ FM: We are ready to achieve a good deal, if …

Shafaqna – Iran’s top diplomat said on Saturday that the Islamic Republic is ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision.

Amirabdollahian said in his speech addressing the Munich Security Conference (MSC), “My colleagues are confronting the double games of the Western party on the text and time. I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision.”

He also stated that “the security of the Persian Gulf and West Asia is strongly and directly bound to the security of the neighboring geographical areas such as Europe. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any idea and plan that aims to contribute, without foreign intervention, to stability and peace in the region. On such a basis, our government has initiated constructive dialogue with its southern neighbors; Remarkable progress has been made. Our relations with our neighbors are in the good direction of development and progress.

Addressing the tension between Ukraine and Russia, Amirabdollahian indicated, we are very much concerned about the escalation of tension between Ukraine and Russia. The Islamic Republic of Iran is having good relations with both sides and invites them to settle their differences through dialog and peaceful means.

