Zelensky: Ukraine could reverse the decision to be a non-nuclear nation

Shafaqna – Ukrainian President warned that the country could renounce its decades-old pledge to be a non-nuclear nation. And Ukraine could reverse the decision it took to give up its atomic weapons after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

In 1994 Ukraine joined the Budapest Memorandum and gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, suggesting the move could be reversed if it is threatened by neighbouring Russia, speaking at the Munich security conference on Saturday, Zelensky indicated.

Zelensky continued, “today we have neither weapons nor security. We have lost a part of our territory, which is larger by its area than Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium. And, most importantly, we’ve lost millions of our citizens. All this is absent.”

