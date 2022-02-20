300 inspiring individuals shortlisted for British Muslim Awards 2022

SHAFAQNA-Three hundred of the most remarkable British Muslims have been shortlisted as finalists forBritish Muslim Awards 2022 to be held on Thursday, February 24th, in Manchester, Oceanic Consulting said in a statement.

“The British Muslim community is one to really be celebrated and talked about,” said Oceanic Consulting’s CEO Irfan Younis, who organizes the event.

“They’re a community of amazing achievements, skilled entrepreneurs, business acumen, social mobility and inspiring role models who have consistently gone from strength to strength. Best of luck to all finalists, we look forward to an exciting night.”

The 9th British Muslim Awards 2022 are organized by Oceanic Consulting, the UK’s leading ethnic awards company.The event will be held in the British Muslim Heritage Centre in Manchester, where some of the most accomplished and influential Muslims will gather for a night to celebrate their success. The awards showcase the strength of the British Muslim community, their impact on our culture and achievements over the last year.

Categories include Muslims in the Community, Young Achiever of the Year and Spirit of Britain.

The awards aim to recognize a wide range of achievements from inspirational individuals to those who positively impact business, charity, sport, arts, culture, religious advocacy, education and medicine. The finalists are divided into more than 30 categories, with around 10 finalists in each one.

Click here to check the finalists for the British Muslim Awards 2022.

